EntertainmentMovies

'Soul,' 'Ma Rainey' among AFI's top 10 films of the year

Pixar's animated film "Soul" has been ranked among the year's 10 best by the American Film Institute. Credit: Disney Pixar via AP

By The Associated Press
The American Film Institute on Monday announced its top 10 films of the year, including Pixar’s jazz-themed "Soul" and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama "Da 5 Bloods," both of which are Netflix films.

The streaming service featured heavily in AFI’s selections, taking up four positions in the list, including David Fincher’s "Citizen Kane" origin story "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin’s "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Streamer Amazon Prime Video got two spots with the hearing-loss drama "Sound of Metal," with Riz Ahmed and Regina King’s "One Night in Miami ... ."

Chloé Zhao’s awards and festival favorite "Nomadland," starring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, was also named an honoree in advance of its theatrical rollout in the coming weeks, as was "Minai," with Steven Yeun, which opens Feb. 12. AFI also selected Warner Bros.’ Black Panther Party film "Judas and the Black Messiah" which will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Feb. 1.

The AFI also named its top 10 television shows, including Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit," the Disney Plus phenomenon "The Mandalorian" and Apple TV Plus' "Ted Lasso."

In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, AFI will hold a virtual ceremony on Feb. 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.

