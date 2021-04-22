TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Antoine Fuqua to direct, produce new 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof'

Antoine Fuqua called helming the all-Black film adaptation

Antoine Fuqua called helming the all-Black film adaptation of Tennessee Williams' play "an honor." Credit: Getty Images for Heart of Los Angeles / Tommaso Boddi

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua will produce and direct the latest film adaptation of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, producers of Broadway's 2008 all-Black production, said Wednesday that Fuqua's adaptation "will combine elements of the play with new storylines and weave them together to bring the production to the big screen." Fuqua, 55, said in a statement: "Bringing such a historic production to the screen is an honor I am thrilled to have alongside Stephen and Alia. They have shown their commitment to the project with two successful stagings on Broadway and the West End and know what it takes to translate this iconic drama from theatre to cinema."

The fifth of six Broadway productions of Williams' drama about a wealthy Southern family falling apart, the 2008 limited-run production starred James Earl Jones, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and, in his Broadway debut, Terrence Howard. No cast or other details for Fuqua's movie were announced. Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor headlined the first of several film adaptations in 1958.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Taye Diggs will be among the contestants in
Taye Diggs, Hannah Brown to appear on new 'Celebrity Dating Game'
LeVar Burton in 2019.
LeVar Burton will guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Hilary Duff will star in Hulu's "How
Hilary Duff to star in Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father'
This image released by PBS shows Greta Thunberg,
Greta Thunberg docuseries amplifies her climate change fight
Cecil Ray Baker is seen in a Rockdale
Burglary charge for 'American Idol' contestant
"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's eye surgeries stem from
Another eye surgery for 'Today' co-host Guthrie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?