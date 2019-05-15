TODAY'S PAPER
'Apollo 11' doc to get special Cradle of Aviation screening

"Apollo 11," directed by Todd Douglas Miller, chronicles

"Apollo 11," directed by Todd Douglas Miller, chronicles the 1969 moon landing.   Photo Credit: Neon/CNN Films

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the July 1969 moon mission, Todd Douglas Miller’s acclaimed documentary “Apollo 11” will screen at science centers and museum theaters nationwide in a shortened, 47-minute version formatted for IMAX screens.

Local showings of "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" begin Friday, at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. The Lunar Module used in the Apollo 11 mission was built not far away at Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage.

“Apollo 11" is a nontraditional documentary that does not rely on a narrator or interviews. Instead, it uses newly discovered footage — some of it shot in expansive 70 mm, the same format used in classic Hollywood epics — to re-enact the mission that put the first men on the moon. Critics praised the film’s immediacy and tension, Miller’s directing and editing, and the intense score from Matt Morton. Read Newsday's 31/2-star review here

For more information visit apollo11firststeps.com.

