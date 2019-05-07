Disney sets more 'Star Wars,' pushes back 'Avatar' sequels

The Walt Disney Studios has announced plans for three "Star Wars" movies to follow this December's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," plus new dates for the four previously announced "Avatar" sequels.

The as-yet-untitled "Star Wars" films will open on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning 2022, Disney said Tuesday. The "Avatar" films, sequels to James Cameron's 2009 science-fiction blockbuster, will be released on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning 2021. The franchise's original distributor, 20th Century Fox, now part of Disney, had announced in April 2017 that the films would be released on those same weekends in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Additionally, said Disney, Fox's X-Men movie "The New Mutants," which has bounced across three previous release dates, most recently Aug. 2, 2019, is now set for April 3, 2020.