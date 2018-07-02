The record-breaking "Avengers: Infinity War" and other blockbusters contributed to the highest-grossing domestic box-office quarter ever. Nearly $3.33 billion worth of tickets were sold in the United States and Canada from April to June.

"There can be no doubt now that when Hollywood makes appealing movies, Americans flock to movie theatres in huge numbers," AMC Theatres CEO and president Adam Aron said in a statement Monday. "The record-setting quarter we just completed was the biggest in cinema history," with $3,327,471,449 collected at the domestic box office.

Superhero sequels led the pack, with "Avengers: Infinity War," released April 27, grossing an estimated $672,516,712 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. Following this was the animated feature "Incredibles 2," released June 15, with $439,729,514 so far, and "Deadpool 2," released May 18, with $310,349,858.

Other hits in the timeframe include the still-thundering dinosaur thriller "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," released June 22 with $264,787,335 collected so far, and the atmospheric horror film "A Quiet Place," released April 6 and grossing $187,161,495 -- on a budget of $17 million, one-tenth that of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Related records include the higher April gross ($1.02 billion) and highest June gross ($1.27 billion). May 2018 ranked fourth on that month's all-time list, with $1.04 billion

The previous second-quarter record had been set in 2015, with $3.2 billion from movies including "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Inside Out" and "Jurassic World." The $3 billion mark also was surpassed in the second quarters of 2013, 2012, 2011, 2009 and 2004.

"Avengers: Infinity War” set records for highest-grossing opening weekend, spring weekend and April weekend, and was the fastest film to reach $150 million, $200 million and $250 million.