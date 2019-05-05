TODAY'S PAPER
'Avengers: Endgame' crosses $2 billion mark at global box office

It's one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark.

Karen Gillan, left, and Don Cheadle in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." Photo Credit: Disney / Marvel Studios via AP

By The Associated Press
"Avengers: Endgame" has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theaters bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.

"Endgame" is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind "Avatar's" $2.8 billion. "Avatar" reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for "Endgame."

New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including "The Intruder," with $11 million, "Long Shot," with $10 million, and "Uglydolls" with $8.5 million.

By The Associated Press

