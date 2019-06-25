Trailing "Avatar" by a relatively paltry $37.2 million for the title of all-time worldwide box-office champ, "Avengers: Endgame" will make a final push to the finish line with an enhanced version hitting theaters on Friday.

Confirming details of the rerelease that Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige revealed last week, Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday that this bonus version of the superhero epic will include a video introduction by co-director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene.

Additionally, the release will include an unspecified "sneak peek" at the next film in the serialized Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which opens July 2.

Ticket buyers also will receive an art print with an illustration of Iron Man's armored gauntlet emblazoned with the Infinity Stones that figured decisively in the movie's climax. The studio noted it would be "available in select theaters and until supplies run out."

"Avengers: Endgame," which remains in theaters after 8 1/2 weeks, set numerous box-office records including opening day, opening weekend, opening week and fastest to $500 million. At $2.75 billion worldwide box office, it ranks No. 2 behind 2009's "Avatar," which earned $2.78 billion, including a 2010 special-edition rerelease.

Domestically, at $834.6 million, "Avengers: Endgame" ranks a distant No. 2 behind 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which earned $936.6 million.

Accounting for ticket-price inflation, all three films domestically rank well behind 1939's "Gone with the Wind," with the equivalent of $1.8 billion.