To paraphrase Steve Rogers, they could do this all day — and they are. Theater-chain giant AMC said Monday that to meet unprecedented demand for "Avengers: Endgame" tickets, 64 of its theaters nationwide will be open round-the-clock for either two or three days straight variously from Thursday through Sunday. One will be on Long Island, and two just over the Nassau border in Queens.

AMC Roosevelt Field 8 in Garden City starts its last Thursday screening of the three-hour-and-two-minute movie at 2:45 a.m. Friday. The next showing is at 6:40 a.m., less than an hour after the previous one concludes. Both Friday and Saturday, screenings continue from that time through 2 a.m. Sunday, with the next earliest screening Sunday at 6:40 a.m.

The two Queens theaters are the AMC Bay Terrace 6 in Bayside and the AMC Fresh Meadows 7. Bay Terrace will host screenings at 2 a.m. Friday, 2:45 a.m. Saturday and 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The first daylight shows on Saturday and Sunday start at 7 a.m.

The latter's five final screenings Thursday stagger from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and continue straight through without a break all weekend, with the first Sunday daylight showing starting at 6 a.m.

Showcase Cinemas told Newsday it had added 6 a.m. shows Sunday at its Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and its College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone.

A representative for the theater chain Regal did not respond to a query about added screenings, and one for Bow Tie Cinemas said he was investigating.