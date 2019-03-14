TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Watch: New 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

The much-anticipated superhero sequel hits theaters on April 26.

The latest trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," due in theaters on April 26, has been released. (Credit: Marvel Entertainment)

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The new trailer released Thursday for "Avengers: Endgame" is awash in elegiac black-and-white, as befits this second half of a story begun with "Avengers: Infinity War," in which half of humanity disappeared and only a few heroes remain for whatever final siege they can mount.

Like the first full trailer released in December, it opens with a soliloquy by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in a stranded spaceship, recording a goodbye message to his love Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). The scenes quickly shift to memories: A scrawny Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at a World War II recruitment office before the experiment that made him Captain America; the funeral of Peggy Carter; shining Asgard before its fall in the cataclysm called Ragnarok; and heroes disappearing into dust after Thanos (Josh Brolin), possessor of stones controlling time, space and other universal constructs, eliminates half of life to save a universe of depleting resources.

"The world has changed. None of us can go back," intones a British-accented woman in voice-over, who according to comments by some cast-members is the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) from "Doctor Strange." "All we can do is our best," she continues. "And sometimes the best we can do is to start over" — a possible allusion to the time-travel abilities seen in her 2016 film.

In-between are moments of both desperate determination and acceptance: Archer Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) happily instructing his daughter in bow-and-arrow; Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) back on Earth after seemingly being trapped in the microscopic Quantum Realm at the end of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018); Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) strategizing with Rogers; and a voice-over refrain from various characters: "Whatever it takes."

They and other remaining heroes, including James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and the alien Nebula (Karen Gillan), march across a hangar in apparent spacesuits, followed by the movie's title and a final fillip: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) retrieving his mystical hammer Mjolnir, which rushes inches past the head of an unflinching Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). She gives a small is-that-all-you-got? smirk. "I like this one," Thor says simply. Also appearing in the trailer is the raccoon-like alien Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Endgame," capping what producer Marvel Studios calls Phase Three of a 22-movie story, reaches theaters April 26.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff 'Billions' review: Better than ever
Grace Van Dien as Katie Campbell in NBC's 'The Village': By-the-numbers tear-jerker
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph of ABC's "The 'The Bachelor' has never ended quite like this
Kit Harrington attends a photo call for "How 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington to host 'SNL'
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Richard Nixon waves to delegates and spectators after 'Tricky Dick': CNN takes another look at Richard Nixon