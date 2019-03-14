Watch: New 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

The new trailer released Thursday for "Avengers: Endgame" is awash in elegiac black-and-white, as befits this second half of a story begun with "Avengers: Infinity War," in which half of humanity disappeared and only a few heroes remain for whatever final siege they can mount.

Like the first full trailer released in December, it opens with a soliloquy by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in a stranded spaceship, recording a goodbye message to his love Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). The scenes quickly shift to memories: A scrawny Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at a World War II recruitment office before the experiment that made him Captain America; the funeral of Peggy Carter; shining Asgard before its fall in the cataclysm called Ragnarok; and heroes disappearing into dust after Thanos (Josh Brolin), possessor of stones controlling time, space and other universal constructs, eliminates half of life to save a universe of depleting resources.

"The world has changed. None of us can go back," intones a British-accented woman in voice-over, who according to comments by some cast-members is the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) from "Doctor Strange." "All we can do is our best," she continues. "And sometimes the best we can do is to start over" — a possible allusion to the time-travel abilities seen in her 2016 film.

In-between are moments of both desperate determination and acceptance: Archer Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) happily instructing his daughter in bow-and-arrow; Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) back on Earth after seemingly being trapped in the microscopic Quantum Realm at the end of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018); Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) strategizing with Rogers; and a voice-over refrain from various characters: "Whatever it takes."

They and other remaining heroes, including James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and the alien Nebula (Karen Gillan), march across a hangar in apparent spacesuits, followed by the movie's title and a final fillip: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) retrieving his mystical hammer Mjolnir, which rushes inches past the head of an unflinching Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). She gives a small is-that-all-you-got? smirk. "I like this one," Thor says simply. Also appearing in the trailer is the raccoon-like alien Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Endgame," capping what producer Marvel Studios calls Phase Three of a 22-movie story, reaches theaters April 26.