Emilio Pachon, the terminally ill boy whose wish to receive a greeting from one of the actors of the movie superhero team the Avengers, died Wednesday about 3 a.m.

A spokeswoman for his family’s Genes Foundation to combat genetic disorders told Newsday the child, who would have turned 13 on April 21, was “surrounded by family” when he died of cancer from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes usually benign but sometimes malignant tumors to form on nerve tissue.

He had received videos not only from the previously reported Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), but also from Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) and Paul Bettany (Vision), as well as from two non-Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zachary Levi (Fandral in two “Thor” movies) and Benedict Wong (the hero’s factotum Wong in “Doctor Strange”), and two stars of the ABC-TV series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake).

“He saw all but the last one he received, from Zachary Levi,” before becoming unconscious, said foundation spokeswoman Mayelei Gaunaurd. “But they played it for him and they believe he heard it.” While reports Monday said Ryan Reynolds, who had tweeted support, had sent a video, the spokeswoman said it had not yet arrived.

An outpouring of support had followed on social media after Fox News Channel anchor Shannon Bream tweeted Sunday, “Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT [retweet]? Thank you in advance!”

In addition to the stars mentioned, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) had also pledged to send greetings.

“Please pray for Emilio’s loved ones as they now grieve his passing,” Bream tweeted Wednesday. “He wrote a book last year, and all profits go to the foundation they started to help other families facing the same struggles.”