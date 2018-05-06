TODAY'S PAPER
'Avengers: Infinity War' tops box office with $112.5 million

Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson

Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." Photo Credit: AP / Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

By The Associated Press
In its second weekend in theaters, "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate in North America.

The Walt Disney Co. says Sunday that the superhero film will gross an estimated $112.5 million over the weekend, becoming the second-highest grossing film in weekend two behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens'" $149.2 million.

Globally, "Avengers: Infinity War" has now grossed over $1.2 billion and become the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release, and it has yet to even open in China.

There was little new competition this weekend, but a few alternative options including the "Overboard" remake, which scored the highest-grossing opening weekend for Pantelion Films with $14.8 million from 1,623 theaters.

And "Tully," starring Charlize Theron, launched on 1,353 screens with $3.2 million.

