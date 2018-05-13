TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMovies

'Avengers: Infinity War' tops box office with  $61.8 million

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Chris

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." Photo Credit: Marvel Studios via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

"Avengers: Infinity War" is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates it has added $61.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the fifth biggest of all time.

The superhero blockbuster easily overpowered newcomers like the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" and the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In."

In a distant second, "Life of the Party" earned an estimated $18.5 million, while the modestly budgeted "Breaking In" took third place with $16.5 million.

The mom-themed films were strategically timed to launch over Mother's Day weekend. Both drew mostly female audiences.

