WHO Awkwafina

THE MOVIE “Crime After Crime”

THE DEAL The breakout star of “Crazy Rich Asians” has taken a lead role opposite Ike Bairnholtz (“Blockers”) in a new comedy. “Crime After Crime,” co-produced by Nick Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”), tells the story of a true-crime podcast host whose subject escapes from prison and shows up at her house. “Nick and I are huge fans of Awkwafina,” co-producer Conor Welch said in a statement. “Ike, not so much. But he was already attached.” Awkwafina’s next film is “The Farewell,” a comedy-drama about a Chinese family, due for release in July.

WHO Jessica Henwick

THE MOVIE “Monster Problems”

THE DEAL The actress who played Colleen Wing in Netflix’s Marvel show “Iron Fist” will join Dylan O'Brien in a sci-fi romance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world of monsters and follows a young man searching for the girl of his dreams. Michael Matthews is directing from a script by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. Production has begun in Australia.

THE MOVIE “Green Book”

THE DEAL The polarizing Oscar winner starring Viggo Mortensen as a white chauffeur driving through the segregated South with a black musician (Oscar winner Mahershala Ali) has crossed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “Green Book” has enjoyed a stellar run in China, where it has earned more than $70 million, according to Variety. That makes “Green Book” China’s top-performing best-picture winner, surpassing “Titanic.” Domestically, the film has earned $84 million.