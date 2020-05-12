TODAY'S PAPER
'Back to the Future' cast reunites for virtual fundraiser

"Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox

"Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox played Marty McFly in the science-fiction film trilogy. Credit: MCA / Courtesy Everett Collection

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor Josh Gad remotely gathered stars of the "Back to the Future" film trilogy plus writer Bob Gale, director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis and others Monday on his web series "Reunited Apart."

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Elisabeth Shue, Mary Steenburgen and Lea Thompson answered questions and kibitzed in a fundraiser for Project Hope, which distributes PPE to first responders and health care workers. Later joining were composer Alan Silvestri, theme-song performer Huey Lewis, superfan J.J. Abrams and, in a post-credits cameo, Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly's girlfriend Jennifer Parker in the first of the three 1985-1990 movies.

Gad, noting that the filmmakers have nixed further sequels, asks hypothetically what story they might have. Answers Gale: "Well, it would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another 'Back to the Future' movie and they come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing.” The video ends with the cast of the U.K.'s "Back to the Future: The Musical" performing the theme song.

Also on Monday, Hilary Duff reunited cast members of her 2001-04 Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire" on Instagram for a 45-minute virtual table read of the May 11, 2001, episode, "Between a Rock and a Bra Place."

