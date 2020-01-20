TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Fourth 'Bad Boys' movie in the works

Will Smith as Detective Mike Lowrey and Martin

Will Smith as Detective Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett on the streets of Miami in Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys for Life". In theaters on January17, 2020.... Credit: Columbia Pictures/Ben Rothstein

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Even before "Bad Boys for Life" exceeded industry projections to deliver at $73.4 million domestic opening this weekend, Sony Pictures had already begun early development of the next film in the franchise.

The trade magazine Variety said Friday  that Chris Bremner — who co-wrote the "Bad Boys for Life" screenplay with story creators Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan — had been retained for a projected fourth film featuring Miami police detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). The current film follows the Smith-Lawrence "Bad Boys" (1995) and "Bad Boys II" (2003).

Neither of the stars have commented publicly on the report.

