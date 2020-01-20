Report: Fourth 'Bad Boys' movie in the works
Even before "Bad Boys for Life" exceeded industry projections to deliver at $73.4 million domestic opening this weekend, Sony Pictures had already begun early development of the next film in the franchise.
The trade magazine Variety said Friday that Chris Bremner — who co-wrote the "Bad Boys for Life" screenplay with story creators Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan — had been retained for a projected fourth film featuring Miami police detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). The current film follows the Smith-Lawrence "Bad Boys" (1995) and "Bad Boys II" (2003).
Neither of the stars have commented publicly on the report.
