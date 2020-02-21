"Bad Education," the HBO movie about the Roslyn school scandal starring Hugh Jackman as former superintendent Frank Tassone, finally has an air date: Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. the pay-cable channel announced Friday.

The film was written by Mike Makowsky, who was a Roslyn schools student while the Tassone scandal unfolded in the early 2000s, and was shot partly on Long Island. It stars Allison Janney as assistant superintendent for business Pam Gluckin, who was sentenced to 3 to 9 years for her role in Tassone's multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme, and Ray Romano as faculty member Bob Spicer. Geraldine Viswanathan ("Blockers") plays a student who breaks the story at her newspaper.

Tassone was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison in 2006 and was released in 2010, a little more than eight months earlier than his minimum sentence.

"Bad Education," directed by Cory Finley, received strong reviews after its premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival. Variety's Peter Debruge called the film one of the festival’s best, reserving particular praise for Jackman, who he wrote, “delivers an acting master class, trading on his charismatic star persona to reveal the rotten core of bad-apple superintendent Frank Tassone.”

The movie seemed poised to benefit from new attention on school corruption in the wake of accusations against Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin in a college admissions scandal. Nevertheless, a distribution deal didn’t materialize by festival's end and the independently produced movie was later bought by HBO for $17.5 million, according to trade reports.

The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO Now, HBO Go and partners’ streaming platforms.