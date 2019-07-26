"Bad Education," a recently-completed film starring Hugh Jackman and inspired by the infamous embezzlement case of Roslyn Schools Superintendent Frank Tassone, will hold its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this coming September.

The film, which also features Allison Janney and Ray Romano, was written by Mike Makowsky (“Open 24 Hours,” “I Think We’re Alone Now”), who grew up in Roslyn during the early 2000s, when the Tassone scandal exploded. Director Cory Finley ("Thoroughbreds") shot the film partly on Long Island in October 2018. Filming also took place in the Bronx.

Tassone was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison in 2006 for his role in an audacious, $11 million embezzlement scheme involving the Roslyn School District, then ranked as one of the nation’s best. Tassone was released from prison in 2010, a little more than eight months earlier than his minimum sentence.