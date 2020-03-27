The full trailer for HBO’s “Bad Education” is now online, offering an extended look at Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone, the Roslyn school district superintendent who went to prison for his part in an $11 million larceny scheme. (The trailer contains strong language.)

“If this scandal gets out,” Jackman’s Tassone says, standing before a white-board scrawled with numbers, “we will lose everything.”

Written by Mike Makowsky, who attended Roslyn High School during Tassone’s tenure, and directed by Corey Finley, “Bad Education” was a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and earned high praise for the performances of Jackman and co-star Allison Janney, who plays Pam Gluckin, the assistant superintendent for business whom prosecutors accused of stealing $4.3 million from the district. Though “Bad Education” failed to find theatrical distribution out of the festival, it was purchased by HBO for just under $20 million, according to Variety.

HBO has been marketing the movie as a complex crime drama set to a rock and roll soundtrack. The new trailer, which features The White Stripes’ “The Hardest Button to Button,” begins with Jackman’s Tassone and Janney’s Gluckin sharing a sandwich and congratulating themselves on turning the Roslyn school district into one of the best in the country. Soon, however, a student reporter (Geraldine Viswanathan) begins making inquiries into the school budget. It’s Tassone who cockily encourages her to dig deep, saying, “It’s only a puff piece if you let it be a puff piece.”

“Bad Education” also stars Ray Romano as school board president Bob Spicer. The film airs April 25 on HBO.