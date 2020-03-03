"Bad Education," starring Hugh Jackman as disgraced Roslyn school district superintendent Frank Tassone, will be featured as a spotlight film and have its United States premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, which runs April 15-26.

The film, written by former Roslyn High School student Mike Makowsky, follows Tassone's rise as a local hero who improved the school system and his subsequent fall when his role in a $11 million larceny scheme came to light. "Bad Education" also stars Allison Janney as Pam Gluckin, the school district's assistant superintendent for business, who was sentenced to 3 to 9 years for her role in Tassone's multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme, and Ray Romano as faculty member Bob Spicer. Geraldine Viswanathan ("Blockers") plays a student who breaks the story at her newspaper.

"Bad Education" is scheduled to air Apr. 25 on HBO.

Other spotlight films in the festival's lineup, which was revealed Tuesday, are Judd Apatow's "The King of Staten Island," featuring the borough's own Pete Davidson in his first starring role, as an overgrown burnout struggling to grow up; "Love Is Love Is Love," directed by Eleanor Coppola (wife of Francis Ford Coppola), a multiple-storyline film starring Maya Kazan, Rosanna Arquette, Cybill Shepherd and Northport's Chris Messina; and "The Trip to Greece," the fourth travelogue-comedy from director Michael Winterbottom with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

Other notable films include the world premiere of the Sean Penn documentary "Citizen Penn," about the actor's relief work in Haiti; a sneak peek at "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run"; Ron Howard's California wildfire doc "Rebuilding Paradise"; and "Shirley," starring Elisabeth Moss as "Lottery" author Shirley Jackson.

The festival's opening-night film is the documentary "Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President," which examines how popular music helped propel Carter's 1976 presidential campaign. The film will screen at the Beacon Theatre and will be followed by live performances from Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers and others under the musical direction of Paul Shaffer.

For tickets and information go tribecafilm.com.