TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

'Dune,' 'The Power Of The Dog' lead BAFTA nominations

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," starring

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads in BAFTA nominations along with "Dune." Credit: NETFLIX / Kirsty Griffin

By The Associated Press
Print

The sci-fi epic blockbuster "Dune" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power Of The Dog" lead the nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga among those up for leading actor awards.

"Dune," starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, received eleven nominations Thursday including best film, cinematography and original score. "The Power of the Dog," set in 1920s Montana and starring Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical "Belfast," which tells of a childhood in Northern Ireland during the bloody conflict known as The Troubles, was also nominated for best film and five other categories.

The other two contenders for best film are "Don't Look Up," the disaster comedy starring DiCaprio, and coming-of-age drama "Licorice Pizza."

DiCaprio and Cumberbatch are among those nominated in the leading actor category, along with Will Smith, who received his first BAFTA nomination for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in "King Richard."

The leading actress list included Lady Gaga for "House of Gucci," Alana Haim for "Licorice Pizza" and Emilia Jones for "Coda."

The annual film awards celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The Netflix series "Jigsaw" was filmed at Gold
Netflix heist series films at LI pawnshop
Co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the ABC
'The View' presses on with a simple 'OK' on Whoopi Goldberg
CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th
CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday night on TV and
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
Kevin James as Sean Payton, Jackie Sandler
'Home Team':  Kevin James football comedy fumbles
Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor
LI's Billy Crystal to receive Critics Choice Award
Didn’t find what you were looking for?