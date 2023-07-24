With 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors

“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023. It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted at $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).

Globally, it far surpassed “Wonder Woman’s” debut with over $337 million versus $228.3 million, though “Captain Marvel’s” global launch was higher at $455 million.

“Barbie’s” debut, $7 million higher than estimated on Sunday, also is significant because its audience was 65% women. Movies that open with over $100 million often have a majority male audience (including both “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman”). This, many have noted, is perhaps less a rule and more of a lack of big films that have been made and promoted with a blockbuster female audience in mind.

“Barbie” also earned the title of the third biggest July debut ever, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises" — not adjusted for inflation — and trailing only the live-action “The Lion King” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

Gerwig co-wrote and directed “Barbie,” which is intended to be the first of many Mattel-inspired spinoffs. And in just one weekend, it’s already surpassed the domestic grosses her last two films, “Little Women,” which earned $108.1 million, and “Lady Bird,” with $49 million. In 2018, Gerwig also made history by becoming the fifth woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar (for “Lady Bird”). As of this year, there have now been seven women nominated for best director, and some are already predicting that Gerwig will notch another nod for next year's ceremony.

“Barbie” and Gerwig's success was celebrated widely online with many in Hollywood pausing to reflect on the moment. Reese Witherspoon posted “way to go, GG!” on Instagram, while director Ry Russo-Young wrote that “ ‘Barbie’ and its success looms as a beacon of hope" amid the strikes and widely shut-down productions.