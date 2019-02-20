Oscars producers have provided some clarity on who's doing what during Sunday's host-less Academy Awards telecast and enlisted a roster of diverse movie-lovers to do it.

The fourth round of presenters was announced Wednesday and was billed as "eleven unique talents" who will introduce the best-picture contenders throughout the show. Those films are "A Star Is Born," "BlacKkKlansman," "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "Roma" and "Vice."

Those drafted to do the honors are stage-and-screen icon Barbra Streisand (who also starred in 1976's version of "A Star Is Born"); renowned Spanish-American chef José Andrés; comedians Dana Carvey, Mike Myers and Trevor Noah; actress and singer Queen Latifah; Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.); actor Diego Luna; musician Tom Morello; tennis star Serena Williams; and previously announced presenter Amandla Stenberg.

"Movies connect us all," Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti and director-producer Glenn Weiss said Wednesday in a statement. "They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us. We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies."

More than 40 award presenters have been announced previously. Queen, the rock band chronicled in "Bohemian Rhapsody," and Bette Midler were recently tapped to be part of the ceremony. Midler will perform the Oscar-nominated tune "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns."