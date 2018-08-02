TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Barry Jenkins unveils 'Beale Street' trailer on James Baldwin's birthday

"If Beale Street Could Talk" will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters Nov. 30.

Barry Jenkins attends the Academy Awards in

 Barry Jenkins attends the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017.  Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Writer-director Barry Jenkins has unveiled the teaser trailer for his anticipated "Moonlight" follow-up, "If Beale Street Could Talk," on the birthday of acclaimed author James Baldwin.

"If Beale Street Could Talk" is based on Baldwin's celebrated 1974 novel. Debuting the trailer on Twitter, Jenkins, 38, wrote that the late author's birthday "has always been a day to pay tribute."

The trailer features the first look at the tale of a young Harlem woman, played by KiKi Layne, whose fiance, played by Stephan James (Olympian Jesse Owens in 2016's "Race"), is unjustly imprisoned. The voice of Baldwin, who died at age 63 in 1987, is heard over the trailer's images talking about wondering "what your role is in this country and what your future is in it."

"If Beale Street Could Talk" will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters on Nov. 30.

More Entertainment

Fred Rogers rehearses the opening of his PBS PBS to air Fred Rogers documentary
Fred Rogers rehearses the opening of his PBS PBS to air Fred Rogers documentary
From left, actor-singer Justin Timberlake, actor Rob Lowe Lowe, Timberlake, Cannon involved in TV game shows
Louis Hynes, of LI kids meet ‘Unfortunate Events’ star
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Brent Jennings and Wyatt Russell in "Lodge 49." 'Lodge 49': Fun, congenial and occasionally profound