Barry Jenkins unveils 'Beale Street' trailer on James Baldwin's birthday

Writer-director Barry Jenkins has unveiled the teaser trailer for his anticipated "Moonlight" follow-up, "If Beale Street Could Talk," on the birthday of acclaimed author James Baldwin.

"If Beale Street Could Talk" is based on Baldwin's celebrated 1974 novel. Debuting the trailer on Twitter, Jenkins, 38, wrote that the late author's birthday "has always been a day to pay tribute."

The trailer features the first look at the tale of a young Harlem woman, played by KiKi Layne, whose fiance, played by Stephan James (Olympian Jesse Owens in 2016's "Race"), is unjustly imprisoned. The voice of Baldwin, who died at age 63 in 1987, is heard over the trailer's images talking about wondering "what your role is in this country and what your future is in it."

"If Beale Street Could Talk" will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters on Nov. 30.