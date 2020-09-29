TODAY'S PAPER
Barry Jenkins to direct 'Lion King' sequel

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who helped raise his

 Filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who helped raise his sister's children in the 1990s, says he "grew up" with Disney's "Lion King" characters. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
The Walt Disney Co. will make a sequel to the 2019 live-action "The Lion King," with Barry Jenkins, the director of the Oscar-winning "Moonlight" and the James Baldwin adaptation "If Beale Street Could Talk," set to direct.

Disney announced plans Tuesday for a follow-up to last year's poorly reviewed but highly popular photorealistic remake. The new "Lion King" grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, so a sequel was perhaps always likely. Less expected was a "Lion King" sequel with Jenkins directing.

"Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters," the 40-year-old Jenkins said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

Jenkins earlier this year completed shooting on the Amazon limited series "The Underground Railroad," based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Colson Whitehead novel. He won an Oscar for the script to the best-picture-winning "Moonlight" and was nominated for the screenplay to 2018's "If Beale Street Could Talk." He also last year made plans to direct a film based on the life of choreographer Alvin Ailey for Disney's Searchlight Pictures.

Disney did not announce any plot details or casting on the new "Lion King" project, which was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

