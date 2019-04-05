TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Four 'Batman' movies heading to LI theaters to mark Caped Crusader's 80th anniversary

These four blockbusters launched the modern "Batman" era in the late 1980s and '90s.

George Clooney as Batman and Chris O'Donnell as

George Clooney as Batman and Chris O'Donnell as Robin with Uma Thurman As Poison Ivy in the 1997 film "Batman and Robin." Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Warner Bros

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Batman made his first appearance in Detective Comics #27 on March 30, 1939. That series, from which today’s DC Comics derived its name, released a celebratory 1000th issue last month.

Moviegoers can help celebrate the milestone with local screenings of the four blockbusters that launched the modern “Batman” era in the late 1980s and '90s. Reviews of the movies varied widely and grew increasingly negative as the franchise reached its later years. In hindsight, though, they helped shed the campy vibe of the “Batman” television series of the 1960s and foreshadowed the darker, more complex “Dark Knight” trilogy that Christopher Nolan would make in the 21st century.

The series begins with Tim Burton’s Gothic, groundbreaking “Batman” from 1989, which introduced a counter-cast Michael Keaton in the title role and featured Jack Nicholson in a memorable turn as The Joker. Screenings are Saturday, May 4, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Burton’s follow-up, “Batman Returns” (1992), pushed the superhero into even darker emotional territory and featured two of the series’ best villains: Danny DeVito as a putrid Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer as an exceptionally slinky Catwoman. Screenings are Monday, May 6, at 4 and 7 p.m.

Burton handed the reins to Joel Schumacher for “Batman Forever” (1995), while Keaton was replaced by Val Kilmer. Reviews were not kind, though Jim Carrey’s Riddler proved a standout. Screenings are Sunday, May 12, at 1 and 4 p.m.

The series closes with Schumacher’s gloriously goofy “Batman & Robin” (1997), the infamous turkey starring George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell in the title roles, respectively; Arnold Schwarzenegger received top movie-poster billing as Mr. Freeze. It’s one of the rare films whose director has publicly apologized for it; Clooney said it “killed the franchise.” Screenings are May 14 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Showtimes at local theaters may vary. For tickets and complete scheduling information go to fathomevents.com.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Kathie Lee Gifford wraps up 11 years with NBC's 'Today' show
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
British actress Maisie Williams (R) and British actress Photos: 'Game of Thrones' final season premiere in NYC
Ramy Youssef stars in Hulu's "Ramy." What's new on the streaming services for April
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams star as director-choroegrapher 'Fosse/Verdon' doesn't dance around the truth
Netflix's "Fyre" a documentary about ill-fated Fyre music These are Netflix's 10 best original movies to watch now