EntertainmentMovies

'The Batman,' 'Sopranos' prequel delay release dates

Robert Pattinson stars in the DC Comics film

Robert Pattinson stars in the DC Comics film reboot, "The Batman." Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday


"The Batman" and "The Many Saints of Newark," the prequel film to TV's "The Sopranos," have joined the ranks of films being pushed to later release dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. Pictures said Monday that the DC Comics superhero reboot "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Rockville Centre native Matt Reeves (2008's "Cloverfield" and the 2014 and 2017 "Planet of the Apes" movies), has moved from June 25, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2021.

"The Many Saints of Newark," whose filming locations included the Fairchild Sons Funeral Home in Garden City, has moved from this Sept. 25 to March 12 next year. Co-written by "Sopranos" creator David Chase and directed by multi-episode helmer Alan Taylor, the prequel stars Michael Gandolfini, the actor son of the late "Sopranos" star James Gandolfini.

