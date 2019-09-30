Ben Vereen, the actor, singer and dancer who earned a Tony Award for his performance in "Pippin," will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's Gold Coast International Film Festival.

Vereen, 72, will accept his award at the festival's opening-night reception Nov. 4, at the Krasnoff Theater at Tilles Center in Brookville. The event will include a performance by the Uniondale High School choir, Rhythm of the Knight, and a live conversation with Vereen hosted by Frank DiLella, of NY1's "On Stage."

In addition to his stage, film and TV roles — from Chicken George in the 1977 miniseries "Roots" to a dancing Grim Reaper in 1979's "All That Jazz" to the deceitful Wizard in Broadway's "Wicked" in 2005 — Vereen is known as an inspirational speaker on such topics as African-American history and education. His awards include the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award and several NAACP Image Awards.

For information on the event and the festival, call 516-829-2570 or go to goldcoastarts.org.