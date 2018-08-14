WHO Benicio Del Toro

THE MOVIE “White Lies”

THE DEAL The actor has joined the cast of Oliver Stone’s latest film, Variety reports. In what sounds like a departure for the issues-driven director, “White Lies” is a generation-spanning drama about a man having a midlife crisis (del Toro) who is making the same mistakes as his divorced parents and perhaps setting the wrong example for his son. Stone wrote the script. “White Lies” will mark the second time the director and actor have worked together, after 2012’s crime thriller “Savages.”

WHO Chris Pine

THE MOVIE “The Outlaw King”

THE DEAL The Toronto International Film Festival announced a new batch of titles to this year's lineup earlier in the week. Major additions include the opening-night selection “The Outlaw King,” starring Chris Pine as the fourth century Scottish hero Robert the Bruce; “A Million Little Pieces,” an adaptation of James Frey’s fictionalized memoir of addiction, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson (and directed by his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson); and the closing night film “Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy,” featuring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern as the women who created JT Leroy, a critically acclaimed but nonexistent literary sensation in the 1990s. The festival runs Sept. 6-16.

THE MOVIE “South Pacific”

THE DEAL The 1958 movie musical turns 60 this month with a two-night return to theaters nationwide. Joshua Logan’s adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein stage musical, which was based on a short-story collection by James A. Michener, stars Mitzi Gaynor and Rossano Brazzi as an American Navy nurse and a Frenchman who fall in love during World War II. It screens as part of Turner Classic Movies' Big Screen Classics series.

INFO Aug. 26 and 29 at Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, Regal Westbury 12 and AMC Stony Brook 17. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. For more information go to fathomevents.com.



