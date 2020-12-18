TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Evening
SEARCH
27° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Berlin film festival postponed to later in 2021 due to virus

The best picture winner at the Berlin International

The best picture winner at the Berlin International Film Festival wins the Golden Bear Award, while actors and directors get a Silver Bear. Credit: AP/Michael Sohn

By The Associated Press
Print

The 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival is being put off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organizers said Friday.

The "Berlinale" had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organizers said.

To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. Then in June, organizers are scheduling a summer event with numerous film screenings for the public in theaters and the open air.

"The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars: film market and festival," organizers said.

The Berlinale has been one of the premier film festivals of the entertainment industry since it began in 1951. The Golden Bear award is presented for the outstanding motion picture, while Silver Bears are awarded for best direction and acting.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman Celebrities who've died in 2020
Ted Danson as Neil Bremer in NBC's new Winter TV preview: 56 great shows to watch
Dr. Joe Park, of Valley Stream, was a LI 'Bachelorette' contestant gets COVID vaccine
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will executive produce ABC creating prime-time 'All My Children' reboot
Comedian Tiffany Haddish will be back as host 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' picked up by CBS
Alex Trebek's spirit of travel and love of 'Jeopardy!' to honor Trebek's love of travel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search