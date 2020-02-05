TODAY'S PAPER
Best Picture Showcase coming to LI theaters on Oscar eve

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Brad Pitt are both nominated for Oscars for their work in "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood." Credit: Sony via AP/Andrew Cooper

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
If you haven't seen all — or any — of the nine films vying for the top prize at Sunday's Academy Awards, head to AMC Raceway in Westbury or AMC Stony Brook 17 on Saturday.

On Oscar eve, the theater will present Day Two of AMC Theatres' annual Best Picture Showcase featuring four of this year's Oscar contenders (Day One was last week). Up first at 12 p.m. is "Jojo Rabbit" which takes place in Nazi Germany. At 2:10 p.m. comes Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood" set in 1969 Los Angeles. The South Korean thriller "Parasite" follows at 5:05 p.m. with Sam Mendes' World War I drama "1917" capping things off at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Best Picture Showcase are $35 and can be purchased at amctheatres.com. Popcorn and Raisinets not included.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

