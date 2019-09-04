Long Island's Billy Crystal and Alan Zweibel, who worked together on the Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation of Crystal's memoir "700 Sundays," are re-teaming for a movie comedy featuring "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish.

Independent producer Astute Films announced Wednesday that the 71-year-old Crystal, who was raised in Long Beach, and the 69-year-old Zweibel, reared in Wantagh and Woodmere, co-scripted "Here Today" based on a Zweibel short story. Crystal will direct and star in the story of a longtime comedy writer becoming unmoored from reality who befriends a talented New York street singer (Haddish).

"I'm so grateful to get the chance to bring this charming and beautiful story to life," six-time Emmy-winner Crystal said in a statement. "To write this with Alan was a joy, and to have Tiffany as my co-star is fantastic. The generational differences in our comedy will be great to play with. She's explosively funny and genuinely human at the same time. Excited to explore all our possibilities together."

Crystal, who has starred in films including "When Harry Met Sally" (1989), "City Slickers" (1991), "Analyze This" (1999) and "Monsters, Inc." (2001), directed and starred in "Mr. Saturday Night" (1992) and "Forget Paris" (1995).

Haddish has not commented on social media.