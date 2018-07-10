TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Billy Dee Williams returning to 'Star Wars' franchise

The force may be with Billy Dee Williams

The force may be with Billy Dee Williams again--he'll be on board for the ninth "Star Wars" movie. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

The old smoothie is back.

Billy Dee Williams, the actor who first played the role of Lando Calrissian in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back,” will return to the “Star Wars” universe in Movie No. 9, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Williams, 81, sparked rumors about his comeback when he canceled his appearance at an upcoming sci-fi convention due to a conflict with his filming schedule.

Williams' Lando has long been a fan favorite, an interstellar ladykiller so suave that he moves in on Princess Leia right in front of his old friend Han Solo, who admiringly calls him “old smoothie." Interest in the character has been on the uptick following the recent standalone film “Solo,” starring Donald Glover as the young Lando.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is due in theaters Dec. 20, 2019.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of "Roseanne" Roseanne will explain herself on her YouTube channel
Michael Kenneth Williams at the 2016 Television Critics Cast announced for Netflix' 'Central Park Five'
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Bighorn sheep fight over mates in Wyoming in 'Kingdoms of the Sky': PBS nature documentary soars
Dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 'DWTS' duo reveal they wed before Oheka bash
Robin Wright attends the season 3 premiere Robin Wright breaks silence on Kevin Spacey