Cinema Arts Centre sets Black History Month events

An Oscar-nominated documentary on African-Americans in the Deep South and an audiovisual presentation dedicated to Aretha Franklin will screen at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre as part of Black History Month.

The Franklin program will be hosted by Bill Shelley, the Freeport-based music and film archivist. Shelley will deliver a 110-minute presentation of Franklin’s career, from her early days with Columbia to her breakout hit with Otis Redding’s “Respect,” with selections from his archives. Shelley, a regular at Cinema Arts Centre, has put together programs dedicated to the Grateful Dead, ELO, Ray Charles and many other musical acts. His tribute to the Queen of Soul takes place Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The documentary, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” follows two African-American men, Daniel Collins and Quincy Bryant, both of rural Alabama, as their lives follow different paths over the course of five years: One pursues college while the other becomes a father. RaMell Ross’ film, a critical hit last year and an Oscar finalist, screens Thursday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Cinema Arts Centre is located at 423 Park Ave., Huntington. For tickets and more information go to (631) 423-761 or go to cinemaartscentre.org.