In a push for its next slate of movies, Marvel Studios on Monday revealed titles for the upcoming sequels to "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel," as well as dates for two other films and the first footage from "Eternals" starring Angelina Jolie.

In the more than three-minute promotional video, the Disney-owned studio showed logos for what is now titled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," previously announced for release July 8, 2022, and the "Captain Marvel" sequel "The Marvels," previously announced for Nov. 11, 2022.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," filmmaker Ryan Coogler's sequel to the box-office blockbuster and best picture Oscar nominee "Black Panther" (2018), is scheduled to begin shooting in July. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, had announced in December that the late Chadwick Boseman's role as Wakandan monarch T'Challa, the superhero Black Panther, would not be recast.

"The Marvels," from writer Megan McDonnell and director Nia DaCosta, follows 2019's "Captain Marvel," with star Brie Larson reprising her title role as the powerful, cosmos-spanning humanitarian. Joining are Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, from the Disney-Plus Marvel series "WandaVision," and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka the teen superhero Ms. Marvel.

Additionally, two sequels whose titles were previously announced now have theatrical release dates. Writer Jeff Loveness and returning director Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the third film in the franchise starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, has been scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023. Writer-director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is set to follow on May 5, 2023.

The online video also gives a first look at "Eternals," based on legendary writer-artist Jack Kirby's epic saga of ancient beings secretly on Earth for millenniums. The film, directed by "Nomadland" Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and previously announced to open Nov. 5, finds a group of the humanlike Eternals venturing from the shadows to confront the equally long-hidden Deviants.

"When you love something, you fight for it," an off-screen Gemma Chan, as the character Sersi, says in the 13-second segment, which opens with Salma Hayek as Ajak, on horseback and dressed in rancher attire. The clip goes on to show six shadowy figures on a dark beach, then presumably the same six dressed in modern-day attire near forest cabins.

Next, Thena (Jolie) is seen performing an armed martial art, the scene then cuts to what appears to be a ruined ancient arena, where the super-speedster Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) joins other Eternals. In the next shot, Sersi says, "We're the ones who changed everything." The clip ends with Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) removing his sunglasses with concern. Also starring are Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington.

The promo reel, which opens with a voice-over by the late Stan Lee extolling humanity as one family, also includes snippets from, or at least the logos of fellow "Phase 4" films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "Black Widow" (opening July 9); "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Sept. 3); "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Dec. 17); "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (March 25, 2022); and "Thor: Love and Thunder" (May 6, 2022).