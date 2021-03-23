Disney moves 'Black Widow' opening from May to July

Disney announced new plans for two big summer releases, the long-awaited superhero film "Black Widow," featuring Scarlett Johansson, and the origin story "Cruella," starring Emma Stone. Both will premiere in theaters but also on the Disney Plus streaming service with Premiere Access, which has meant a $29.99 fee for subscribers.

"Cruella" will debut May 28, while "Black Widow" has been postponed to July 9, a month after its previous release date of May 7.

Those two shifts are among several Disney made in an announcement that could cast a shadow over the summer’s theatrical movie season. In addition to tempting audiences to stay at home for two high-profile titles, the Disney-Pixar fantasy "Luca" will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on June 18. Meantime, the studio is moving a number of theatrical-only releases to late summer and beyond. "Free Guy," a gaming-themed comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, will now debut on Aug. 13. "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," a Marvel movie previously scheduled for July, has been bumped to Sept. 3. "The King’s Man," part of Matthew Vaughn’s stylish spy franchise, has been pushed from August to Dec. 22.

Two Disney titles have been set for theatrical release next year. "Deep Water," a psychological thriller starring one-time sweethearts Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, has been moved from this coming August to Jan. 14. "Death on the Nile," Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to his Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express," will be released Feb. 11.