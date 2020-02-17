TODAY'S PAPER
'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho greeted by applause in South Korea

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho greets admirers

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho greets admirers upon his arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday.  Credit: AP / Ahn Young Joon

By The Associated Press
Print

Director Bong Joon Ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first trip back since he won four Oscars for his movie “Parasite,” including the award for Best Picture.

The crowd clapped and cheered as Bong, 50, walked out of the arrivals gate at Incheon International Airport.

"It's been a long journey in the United States and I'm pleased that it got wrapped up nicely," Bong said, speaking in Korean. “Now, I am happy that I can quietly return to creating, which is my main occupation.”

“Parasite” was the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean movie to ever win an Oscar, stunning moviemakers and fans around the world.

Bong plans to hold a news conference with the staff and cast of “Parasite” on Wednesday in Seoul.

By The Associated Press

