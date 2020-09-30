TODAY'S PAPER
'Borat' sequel to be released by Amazon before election

Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role as

Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role as fictitious Kazakh journalist Borat Sadiyev in an upcoming Amazon film the streaming giant says it will release before the Nov. 3 election. Credit: AP / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film "Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" that Amazon plans to release before the election.

The streaming giant confirmed Tuesday that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film. It's reportedly titled: "Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan."

Reports have steadily accumulated about the project throughout the summer as it was filmed in secret during the pandemic. In early July, Rudy Giuliani called the police on Cohen after an interview in which Cohen emerged in character. Giuliani told Page Six: "This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace."

In June, Cohen appeared at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, posing as a sponsor of the event. He led the crowd in a racially charged singalong.

Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series "Da Ali G Show." The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed $262 million worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay.

