“Boy Erased,” starring Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, will be the closing night film at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Based on Garrard Conley's memoir and directed by Joel Edgerton, the film focuses on a gay teenager (Lucas Hedges, of “Manchester by the Sea”) whose parents force him into conversion therapy under threat of exile from their religious community.

Other additions to the Hamptons lineup include “Green Book,” Peter Farrelly’s period piece about a black jazz musician (Mahershala Ali) who takes a road-trip with his white bodyguard (Viggo Mortensen), and “A Private War,” starring Rosamund Pike as the Long Island-raised war correspondent Marie Colvin. Also announced were several participants in the festival’s annual Breakthrough Artists panel, most notably Amandla Stenberg, star of the young-adult novel adaptation “The Hate U Give,” which will screen at the festival.

The festival is set for Oct. 4-8 at various Easr End venues. The previously announced opening-night film will be Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Kindergarten Teacher," while the Saturday centerpiece film will be "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong.