'Braveheart' coming back to LI theaters for 25th anniversary

Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace in the

Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace in the Oscar-winning epic "Braveheart," which he also directed. Credit: Paramount Pictures

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Great Scot, "Braveheart" is coming back to theaters.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning epic about 13th century Scottish warrior William Wallace, Fathom Events is bringing the film back to theaters nationwide in March. On Long Island, Regal Westbury 12, AMC Stony Brook 17, Regal Ronkonkoma Cinema 9 and Regal Deer Park 16 and IMAX will present the movie at 3 p.m. on March 22 and 7 p.m. on March 23. For tickets, pricing and additional information, go to fathomevents.com.

The sweeping spectacle of Wallace's fight to seize the rule of Scotland from England's King Edward I (Patrick McGoohan) racked up five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director (Gibson, who also starred as Wallace) and best makeup for all those blue faces.

The saga of Scotland's battle for independence continues with the U.S. premiere of "Robert the Bruce" starring Angus Macfayden, which Fathom will also present for a one-night-only showing on April 16. Tickets for "Robert the Bruce" go on sale on Feb. 28 at the Fathom Events website.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

