Brian De Palma to get Hamptons Film Fest's Lifetime Achievement Award

Director Brian De Palma, in 1998.

Director Brian De Palma, in 1998. Photo Credit: NEWSDAY -SAVE/ARI MINTZ

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Brian De Palma, the director of such iconic movies as "Carrie," "The Untouchables," "Scarface" and "Mission: Impossible," will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival.

De Palma, who will also be interviewed by Alec Baldwin before a live audience as part of the festival's "A Conversation With..." series, shouldn't have to travel far for his award. The director owns a house in East Hampton, just a few minutes from the festival's headquarters.

"Brian De Palma's filmography suggests one word: excitement," Baldwin, the festival's co-chair, said in a statement. "Few directors in movie history have generated the kinds of feelings found in Brian's films."

Festival organizers revealed De Palma's participation Monday. Also announced was the festival's new poster, which will be derived from Lee Krasner's 1980 painting "Vernal Yellow." Krasner, the wife of Jackson Pollock, was also an East End local: their home in Springs is now the Krasner-Pollock House and Study Center.

Also at this year's festival, a relatively new award, The Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award, will go to co-founder Toni Ross, an artist and activist perhaps best known as half of the duo behind the beloved Hamptons restaurants Nick & Toni's.

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 10 through 14 at venues around the East End. For more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.com.

