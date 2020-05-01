TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMovies

Gold Coast Arts Center to show of Brian Dennehy's final films online

Brian Dennehy plays a Korean War veteran who

Brian Dennehy plays a Korean War veteran who befriends shy Lucas Jaye in  "Driveways." Credit: FilmRise

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

One of Brian Dennehy’s last films will be made available for home viewing for a limited time through the Great Neck-based Gold Coast Arts Center.

Andrew Ahn’s “Driveways,” featuring Dennehy as a Korean War veteran who befriends a shy young newcomer (Lucas Jaye) to his neighborhood can be viewed at goldcoastarts.org from Monday through May 13. The cost is $12.

Dennehy, who was born in Connecticut and raised in Mineola, died of natural causes April 15 at the age of 81. He was known for his forceful performances in such popular films as “First Blood” and “Silverado,” as well as Tony-winning turns in “Death of a Salesman” and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” A hardworking actor who tended to appear in several projects each year, Dennehy may yet be seen in two more films that are reportedly in postproduction. In 2013, he returned to Long Island for “Dennehy by Donahue,” a live interview with talk-show host Phil Donahue, as part of the Gold Coast International Film Festival, which was then in its third year.

“We will always remember the thrill of meeting Brian Dennehy and getting to know him as a funny, charming and serious man, who was also an outstanding storyteller,” said Regina Gil, executive director of Gold Coast Arts, in a statement. “We will remember him fondly as a dear friend to Gold Coast Arts.”

“Driveways” screened at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival and was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards. The Hollywood Reporter praised the film for giving Dennehy “a juicy role that he plays to the hilt without ever overplaying. He has a final monologue, in which he expresses a lifetime of regrets, that is a breathtaking piece of film acting.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

