TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Moviegoers get to see 'Captain Marvel' in the flesh

Brie Larson appears in a scene from "Captain

Brie Larson appears in a scene from "Captain Marvel." Photo Credit: Disney-Marvel Studios via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Moviegoers in New Jersey got a surprise visit over the weekend from a superhero.

Actress Brie Larson, star of "Captain Marvel," appeared at a movie theater Saturday night in Clifton, New Jersey, about 10 miles west of New York.

The Record newspaper reports that theater patrons at the AMC Theater initially didn't seem to notice Larson, who was dressed in a Captain Marvel sweatsuit. But soon her appearance caused a stir, and numerous photos posted online showed her posing with fans and even serving popcorn from a concession stand.

Marvel Studios' first female-fronted superhero movie became one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman during its historic opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Actress/executive producer Frankie Shaw has denied the allegations Showtime cancels 'SMILF' after reports of on-set misconduct
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Leslie Jones as Gayle King and Kenan Thompson 'SNL' tackles R. Kelly fiasco in cold open
The Simpson Family. 'Simpsons' producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode
Colton Underwood makes his final choice on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood to make his final choice
Actors Jason Priestley and Luke Perry attend Hallmark Priestley on Perry: 'You burned oh, so brightly Luke'