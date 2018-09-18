Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Joan Jett documentary screening at 2 LI theaters, more movie news

Bryan Singer in talks to make "Red Sonja," LI director's "American Dresser" opening in Stony Brook

Joan Jett and Kasim Sulton in "Bad Reputation,"

Joan Jett and Kasim Sulton in "Bad Reputation," directed by Kevin Kerslake.  Photo Credit: WireImage.com/Paul Natkin

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

WHO Joan Jett

THE MOVIE “Bad Reputation”

THE DEAL Kevin Kerslake’s documentary on the Long Beach-based rocker will play for one night, Sept. 26, at Roslyn Cinemas and Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre, in advance of its release in Manhattan and Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Jett, who began her career with The Runaways, went on to score a string of solo hits with her band The Blackhearts, including “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Crimson and Clover” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” The film includes interviews with Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry and Nikki Haley.

WHO Bryan Singer

THE MOVIE “Red Sonja”

THE DEAL A string of bad publicity, including a sexual assault accusation, may not stop the director from helming a new comic-book adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Over the past year, Singer (the “X-Men” franchise) has been fired by 20th Century Fox from the set of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” sued by a man who said he was raped as a 17-year-old by the director and dropped from his agency. Nevertheless, Singer is in talks to direct “Red Sonja” based on the 1970s comics for Millennium Films.

THE MOVIE “American Dresser”

THE DEAL The latest from Long Island-born filmmaker Carmine Cangialosi opens at the AMC Stony Brook 17 Friday. The film stars Tom Berenger as a Vietnam vet who hops on his motorcycle for a cross-country road trip with his best friend (Keith David). Cangialosi, an Oakdale native, wrote and directed the film, which also features Gina Gershon, Bruce Dern and Penelope Ann Miller.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen greet the audience LI's Emmy winner Glenn Weiss talks his live marriage proposal
Rachel Brosnahan is in the spotlight as "The Here's why newcomer 'Mrs. Maisel' swept the Emmys
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became the first streaming Watch: Highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Tituss Burgess and Kate McKinnon perform onstage. See Emmy winners, red carpet, more highlights
Writer-producer D.B. Weiss, center left, and the cast 'GoT' wins big as Emmys focus on diversity, not #MeToo
Glenn Weiss, winner of the award for outstanding LIer Glenn Weiss proposes during Emmy speech