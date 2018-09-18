WHO Joan Jett

THE MOVIE “Bad Reputation”

THE DEAL Kevin Kerslake’s documentary on the Long Beach-based rocker will play for one night, Sept. 26, at Roslyn Cinemas and Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre, in advance of its release in Manhattan and Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Jett, who began her career with The Runaways, went on to score a string of solo hits with her band The Blackhearts, including “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Crimson and Clover” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” The film includes interviews with Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry and Nikki Haley.

WHO Bryan Singer

THE MOVIE “Red Sonja”

THE DEAL A string of bad publicity, including a sexual assault accusation, may not stop the director from helming a new comic-book adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Over the past year, Singer (the “X-Men” franchise) has been fired by 20th Century Fox from the set of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” sued by a man who said he was raped as a 17-year-old by the director and dropped from his agency. Nevertheless, Singer is in talks to direct “Red Sonja” based on the 1970s comics for Millennium Films.

THE MOVIE “American Dresser”

THE DEAL The latest from Long Island-born filmmaker Carmine Cangialosi opens at the AMC Stony Brook 17 Friday. The film stars Tom Berenger as a Vietnam vet who hops on his motorcycle for a cross-country road trip with his best friend (Keith David). Cangialosi, an Oakdale native, wrote and directed the film, which also features Gina Gershon, Bruce Dern and Penelope Ann Miller.