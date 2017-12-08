SEATTLE - Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit filed in Seattle claims Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman during a 2003 yacht party. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

A representative says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Singer "categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end."

Singer directed "Superman Returns" and several "X-Men" movies.

He is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.