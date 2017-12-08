TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Morning
Overcast 38° Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

'X-Men' director Bryan Singer accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old boy in 2003

A representative said Singer "categorically denies these allegations."

Director Bryan Singer attends the premiere of

Director Bryan Singer attends the premiere of "Jack The Giant Slayer" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 26, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEATTLE - Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit filed in Seattle claims Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman during a 2003 yacht party. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

A representative says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Singer "categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end."

Singer directed "Superman Returns" and several "X-Men" movies.

He is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Bethenny Frankel bought this Bridgehampton home for $2.037 Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B
Alec Baldwin, pictured on Nov. 7, 2017 in Baldwin defends calling late-night shows ‘grand juries’
A long time ago, on a TV far, 5 Facts about ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’
Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen DeGeneres will host a new game show
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in ‘The Crown’: Season 2 better than the first
Melanie Martinez performs at Lollapalooza Brazil at Autódromo Melanie Martinez responds to sex assault allegations