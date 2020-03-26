'Call of the Wild,' 'Downhill' get early digital release



"The Call of the Wild,” a family-friendly adventure film starring Harrison Ford, and “Downhill,” a comedy-drama starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will be made available digitally for home viewing beginning Friday.



The two films are the latest to be rushed to digital during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered movie theaters and postponed many upcoming releases.

Both films were released in February by former Fox studios that are now owned by Disney. “The Call of the Wild,” from 20th Century Studios, met with generally positive reviews for its retelling of the Jack London story with a CGI dog and a live-action cast. It will cost $14.99 to purchase. “Downhill,” from Searchlight Pictures, fared poorly at the box office despite its two popular leads, who play a married couple in crisis. That film will cost $9.99 to purchase.

The coronavirus has led the major studios to shift their theatrical films to the home market much earlier than usual. Disney-Pixar’s animated “Onward” is now available for purchase and will arrive April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. Other recent theatrical releases that are either available now on video or coming soon include the Christian drama “I Still Believe,” the Ben Affleck-led sports drama “The Way Back,” the Vin Diesel comic-book movie “Bloodshot,” Margot Robbie’s supervillain extravaganza “Birds of Prey,” the horror-farce “The Hunt” and Universal’s chiller “The Invisible Man.”