Camila Cabello to star as Cinderella, and more movie news
Olivia Cooke has "Naked" ambition; spy thriller "Red Joan" screens in Great Neck.
WHO Camila Cabello
THE MOVIE “Cinderella”
THE DEAL The Cuban-American singer will make her feature-film debut in a musical version of the well-known fairy tale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but the idea came from late-night host James Corden who will produce. The director is Kay Cannon, who helmed last year’s raunchy comedy “Blockers.” Cabello, 22, is best known from her singing group Fifth Harmony, which began on the talent-contest series “The X Factor” in 2012.
WHO Olivia Cooke
THE MOVIE “Naked Singularity”
THE DEAL The British actress will join John Boyega in the cast of a heist film for Ridley Scott’s production company, Deadline reports. The story centers on a burned-out New York City public defender whose apocalyptic worldview leads him into a $75 million robbery. Chase Palmer, writer of the Stephen King adaptation “It,” penned the screenplay with David Matthews and makes his directorial debut with the film. Cooke’s recent credits include “Ready Player One” and "Life Itself.”
THE MOVIE “Red Joan”
THE DEAL Trevor Nunn’s drama stars Judi Dench as Joan Stanley, a Brit accused of supplying classified information—including details about the atomic bomb — to the Soviet government for decades. Lindsay Shapero’s screenplay is based on the life of Melita Norwood, a 40-year spy for the KGB. The film plays a sneak preview next week ahead of its April 26 release.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. April 17, Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck
INFO $15; 516-829-2570, goldcoastarts.org
