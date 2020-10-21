TODAY'S PAPER
'Candyman' reboot moved to August '21

Jordan Peele participates in the Cinespia 20th anniversary

Jordan Peele participates in the Cinespia 20th anniversary screening of "The Sixth Sense" presented by Amazon Studios at Hollywood Forever on October 19, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Getty Images/Rachel Luna

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The opening date for the much-anticipated (and much-moved) reboot of the "Candyman" horror franchise has been rescheduled to Aug. 27, 2021.

"Candyman," co-written by Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and directed by Nia DaCosta (the upcoming sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit "Captain Marvel"), is based on the 1992 film, adapted from a Clive Barker short story. Originally set to open June 12, it was pushed to Sept. 25 and then again to Oct. 16 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The trailer, released in February, has generated significant interest on social media. The original "Candyman" spawned two sequels, "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh" (1995) and "Candyman: Day of the Dead" (1999), bothl starring Tony Todd as the supernatural fiend who appears to those repeating his name at a mirror.

Meanwhile, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife,"" a sequel to the blockbuster comedy, which was also supposed to be released this year, will hit theaters next summer, Variety reports. It is set for June 11, 2021, exactly 37 years after the original.

