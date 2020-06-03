Cannes announces lineup for a festival canceled by COVID-19

From an empty movie theater in Paris, organizers of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday announced the films that would have played there in May had it not been canceled by the pandemic.

The selections were an exercise in what-might-have-been for Cannes, the premier international film festival that for the last 73 years has been the most prestigious and glitzy annual competition of the global movie industry. The French festival, originally slated for mid-May, initially considered postponing to July but ultimately gave up on a 2020 edition.

Hearing what would have premiered on the Crosiette this year offered a tantalizing picture of a canceled Cannes. Two films by “12 Years a Slave” filmmaker Steve McQueen — “Mangrove” and “Lover's Rock” — had been headed to Cannes, said festival director Thierry Frémaux, as was Wes Anderson's “The French Dispatch” and Pete Docter's Pixar film “Soul.”

Frémaux announced 56 movies that were selected from a record 2,067 submissions that poured in despite the health crisis. “I can see that film is alive and kicking,” said Frémaux, sitting on the stage of the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris alongside president Pierre Lescure.

The announced selection included 16 films directed by women, an increase of two from 2019. Cannes, where only one female filmmaker (Jane Campion) has ever won the Palme, has often come under criticism for not selecting more movies directed by women.

Spike Lee, whose previous film “BlacKkKlansman” premiered at Cannes, had been set to preside over the jury that would select Cannes' top prize.