TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Cannes film fest lineup includes Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard movies

Thierry Fremaux talks to reporters at the Cannes

Thierry Fremaux talks to reporters at the Cannes film fest news conference on April 12, 2018, in Paris. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Marc Piasecki

By The Associated Press
Print

The director of the Cannes Film Festival called the Harvey Weinstein scandal “an earthquake” — but he said that the quality of films, not gender quotas, remains the top factor in selecting movies for this year’s festival lineup, The Associated Press reports.

Organizers unveiled Thursday the 18 movies competing for the Palme d’Or next month, with a lineup that includes new movies by Spike Lee and Jean-Luc Godard.

“The world is not the same anymore,” Thierry Fremaux told a news conference, referring to the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal. “But the movies we selected have been chosen for their intrinsic qualities. There will never be a positive discrimination.”

Although Fremaux said he recognized the importance of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, he said the selection process for the festival should not include gender quotas, and that all the female directors he spoke with recently agreed with him.

Only three female directors — Nadine Labaki, Alice Rohrwacher and Eva Husson — are included in the list of 18 competing movies. Fremaux said a fourth female filmmaker could be added to the competition before the May 8-19 event starts on the French Riviera.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Emma Kenney attends the ‘Roseanne’ actress seeks ‘treatment for my battles’
The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV stars
Samantha Bee with Luis Rodriguez and Eduardo Carbia, Samantha Bee’s T-shirt production moves to Puerto Rico
The TV shows you'll want to watch this spring
The Seinfeld, more TV characters with tax problems
Hank Azaria in ‘Brockmire’ takes on darker comedic tone