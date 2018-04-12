The director of the Cannes Film Festival called the Harvey Weinstein scandal “an earthquake” — but he said that the quality of films, not gender quotas, remains the top factor in selecting movies for this year’s festival lineup, The Associated Press reports.

Organizers unveiled Thursday the 18 movies competing for the Palme d’Or next month, with a lineup that includes new movies by Spike Lee and Jean-Luc Godard.

“The world is not the same anymore,” Thierry Fremaux told a news conference, referring to the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal. “But the movies we selected have been chosen for their intrinsic qualities. There will never be a positive discrimination.”

Although Fremaux said he recognized the importance of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, he said the selection process for the festival should not include gender quotas, and that all the female directors he spoke with recently agreed with him.

Only three female directors — Nadine Labaki, Alice Rohrwacher and Eva Husson — are included in the list of 18 competing movies. Fremaux said a fourth female filmmaker could be added to the competition before the May 8-19 event starts on the French Riviera.