Cannes Film Festival bans 'grotesque' red carpet selfies

Violators won't be let in to see films, says the festival's top official.

Pixie Lott takes a selfie as she arrives

Pixie Lott takes a selfie as she arrives for the screening of the film "Nie Yinniang" ("The Assassin") at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 21, 2015. Photo Credit: AP/Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP

By The Associated Press
PARIS — Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.

That's the message from top festival official Thierry Fremaux, who says red carpet-selfies will be banned at this year's star-studded event.

Violators, he said on Europe-1 radio Wednesday, won't be let in to see films.

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said everything becomes "disorganized" and the program "runs late."

But as guardian of one of the world's most glamorous cultural events, Fremaux also has aesthetic concerns: "It's not beautiful. It's grotesque. It's ridiculous .... We want to restore a bit of decency."

Fremaux also said recently that Netflix movies will be banned from competition at this year's festival, which runs May 8-19.

By The Associated Press

